Brad Paisley raises a glass with Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and 225 more friends in "No I in Beer" video

Brad Paisley released a star-studded music video Wednesday for his latest single, “No I in Beer.”

The video, which the country singer edited himself, features more than 225 people, including fans from 39 countries across the globe and some of Brad’s own famous friends, both from the country genre and beyond. You can spot Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Lindsay Ell and more throughout the video.

Former pro football quarterback Peyton Manning and Major League Baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw also pop up during the clip, as do ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth.

Brad recently told ABC’s Good Morning America that he feels “No I in Beer” has become a lighthearted connector during a difficult time.

“It’s been fun to watch this take on this meaning of sort of defiance,” he says of the track. “It’s sort of a way, like, the world is screwed up and things are strange, but we can all have a beer together some way.”

Since the song’s initial release in April, the country star said it’s “taken on such a life of its own,” leading to everything from crashed Zoom drinking parties to a viral TikTok challenge he’s even attempted.

“The way that people have utilized this — they’ve been doing these ‘beersketball’ videos on TikTok and I’ve loved it,” he said.

Footage of these hilarious moments can be seen in the new music video.

Paisley also shared a clip earlier this week featuring himself with Tim, Darius and Jimmie putting together a piece of the music video during a Zoom call.

“How you make a music video in a pandemic….with over 225 of your friends,” Paisley wrote alongside the clip.

By Hayley FitzPatrick and Carena Liptak

