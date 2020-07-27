Brad Paisley, musicians for Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett perform as "Quarantine All-Stars"

Getty Images for Live Nation

Brad Paisley is part of a team of country music all-stars helping those impacted by COVID-19.

Brad appears in a new video called “Quarantine All-Stars” alongside fellow country star Steve Wariner and renowned musicians such as former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones touring musician Chuck Leavell and Journey‘s Jonathan Cain to create a lively instrumental track, aptly titled “Quarantine.”

Members of Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi‘s bands also participate, including Luke’s fiddle player Kevin Arrowsmith and Thomas’ guitarist, Josh Reedy, and drummer Chris Kimmerer. Players for Celine Dion, Eric Clapton and Justin Timberlake also contribute.

The video was recorded over several months, with each person recording from their individual home or studio. It was written and produced by Luke’s keyboard player, Scotty Wilbanks.

“Quarantine All-Stars” also serves as a virtual fundraiser for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides financial aid to members of the music industry who have lost work during the pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

