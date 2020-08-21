Brad Paisley, Maddie & Tae and more goof off at their own expense in Eric Paslay’s “Nice Guy” video

Paso Fino Records

It may not pay to be a nice guy, but at least you can count on your friends.



Brad Paisley, Maddie & Tae and Charles Esten are just a few of the stars who make appearances in the music video for Eric Paslay’s “Nice Guy,” a song that wonders if it’s possible to get ahead while still being a good person.



Meanwhile, Eric’s friends sing along to the words, act out the song’s story or even lovingly troll him throughout the video. It all starts with a shot of Brad composing an aggressive tweet to launch at Eric.

“I’m gonna need you to change your name. It’s too similar to mine, and you’re a dork,” Brad writes.



As the song continues, more famous faces pop up, all acting out the various ways in which the stars are renouncing their various “nice guy” ways. All the cameos are compiled via home footage, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Eric from gathering his friends in person to shoot the video.

“I appreciate the time each of them spent filming something on their own and sending to us to include,” the singer adds. “It took a lot of extra time [and] planning, but it was so much fun to see what everyone came up with creatively!”



“Nice Guy” is the title track of Eric’s new album.

By Carena Liptak

