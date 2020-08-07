Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Lady A and more stars join virtual benefit for St. Jude

Courtesy of St. Jude

Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Lady A are just a few of the big-name stars who will appear during MusicGives: Together #forStJude, a virtual benefit concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The livestream event will feature a broad array of different performers across six stages, themed by genre. Country music will take place on the Give Back Stage, with a lineup that also includes Brett Eldredge and Randy Owen with Alabama.



Other platforms include the Hope Stage (featuring pop and R&B artists), the Faith Stage (gospel and Christian), the Amor Stage (regional Mexican and Spanish pop), the Gratitude Stage (rock and Americana), and the Kindness Stage, which is dedicated to highlighting special St. Jude moments.



In addition to an impressive lineup of musical talent, the event will also include culinary content from a few of the country’s most renowned chefs.



Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of St. Jude’s fundraising arm, ALSAC, explains that St. Jude’s life-saving mission of providing world-class treatment to pediatric cancer patients at no cost to their families is more important now than ever.

“Giving through events like this when the world is so disrupted enables us to continue to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food,” Shadyac says. “Because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

The festival is scheduled to take place on August 13 beginning at 5PM ET. You can tune in across St. Jude’s social media platforms, and keep an extra close eye on their Twitter feed for special announcements. Limited-edition merchandise for the event is also available now.

By Carena Liptak

