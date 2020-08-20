Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood set to take the Grand Ole Opry stage together in September

ABC/Image Group LA

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will reunite this fall to step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry.



The two artists will take the stage on September 5, marking the Opry’s 4,941st consecutive Saturday-night broadcast. The shows have continued amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though live audiences are temporarily paused in order to adhere to social distancing regulations.



Performances air on the Opry’s own Circle TV network, as well as online and over the airwaves via the venue’s flagship station, 650 WSM AM.

Brad and Carrie have plenty of experience sharing a stage, as they co-hosted 11 consecutive CMA Awards ceremonies between 2008-2018. In 2019, the superstar duo broke with tradition. Brad stepped back and Carrie co-hosted the show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as part of that year’s tribute to women in the country genre.

Both artists will step into the circle with plenty of exciting new music to share: Brad recently released his new single, “No I in Beer,” while Carrie is gearing up to drop a Christmas album called My Gift later in September.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.