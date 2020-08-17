‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’: Luke Bryan debuts in Billboard 200 top ten

Universal Music Group Nashville

Luke Bryan has landed in the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart.

The country superstar’s new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, bowed at #5 with 65,000 equivalent album units, 48,000 of which were in album sales.

This marks the American Idol judge’s 11th turn in on the Billboard 200 top ten, beginning with his sophomore album, Doin’ My Thing, in 2009.

Tailgates and Tanlines, which spawned Luke’s signature hit “Country Girl (Shake it For Me),” peaked at number two in 2011, while 2013’s Crash My Party, Kill the Lights in 2015 and What Makes You Country in 2017 have all clinched the number-one spot on the chart.

“One Margarita,” the third single off Born Here Live Here Die Here, reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this summer, following in the footsteps of “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight.”

By Cillea Houghton

