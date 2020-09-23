Blake Shelton will perform on the Season 15 finale of America’s Got Talent

ABC/Image Group LA

Blake Shelton will bring a little country flair to the stage of NBC’s America’s Got Talent tonight: He’s signed on to perform during the show’s Season 15 finale. Blake is one of several stars who are on deck to take the stage, though he’s the only country performer in the bunch.



Blake will appearl appear alongside pop singer/songwriter Julia Michaels — Keith Urban’s duet partner on “Coming Home” — as well as Usher, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, rising pop star Ava Max and more.

Ahead of his performance, Blake joked on social media that his upcoming spot on AGT represents a bit of a flipped script: Thanks to his role as coach on The Voice, he’s used to being in the judge’s seat, not on stage.

“Y’all think the judges will hit that golden buzzer for me…?” he wrote.

He didn’t offer any hints as to what he’ll be performing when he takes the stage.

AGT kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. In the hour prior to the finale, fans can watch a recap show featuring season highlights and behind-the-scenes footage.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.