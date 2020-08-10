Blake Shelton, Luke Combs among country stars donating to MusiCares Charity Auction

ABC/Image Group LA

Several country stars are participating in the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction to support musicians in need.

Blake Shelton, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett are among the many artists donating special items to the auction, conducted by Julien’s Auctions, with proceeds going toward MusiCares’ mission of assisting artists who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake has contributed a signed tour program and accompanying T-shirt, while Thomas and his hit songwriting father Rhett Akins have donated a signed Fender guitar with a green tree print.

Luke is donating a signed poster announcing his induction into the Grand Ole Opry, along with an autographed set list from a recent appearance. Similarly, Kelsea Ballerini is donating a signed poster celebrating her induction into the Grand Ole Opry in 2019, while Dolly Parton is also supplying signed Grand Ole Opry poster from the special show honoring her 50th anniversary as an Opry member.

Acoustic guitars signed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts are also on the auction list. The vast ranging list of stars contributing items to the auction include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Coldplay and many others.

The auction will be hosted online at Julien’s Live on September 9.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.