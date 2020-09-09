Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to take the stage at ACMs, plus more performers and presenters announced

Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music has revealed more presenters and performers for the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards.



Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take the stage together during the show, performing their new duet single, “Happy Anywhere.” Carrie Underwood will help celebrate the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th anniversary, performing a medley of songs from female Opry members including Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.



Trisha Yearwood will perform as part of the show’s In Memoriam segment, delivering “I’ll Carry You Home” off her 2019 Every Girl album, in tribute to those in country music we lost this year.



Also joining the lineup as presenters are Darius Rucker, Lauren Alaina, Runaway June, Clint Black with his wife Lisa Hartman Black, and radio DJ Bobby Bones.



The 2020 ACMs were originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas back in April but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pushed to its current September date. For the first time, the ACMs will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic Music City venues: The Grand Ole Opry, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium.

The 2020 ACMs will air live on CBS on September 16 at 8PM ET.

By Carena Liptak

