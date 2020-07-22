Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can be "Happy Anywhere," especially in the studio

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani topped the country chart back in May with “Nobody but You,” and this Friday, the superstar couple returns with another collaboration, titled “Happy Anywhere.”

“You’re always my destination/You’re the only thing that I’m chained to,” Blake and Gwen sing in a short preview of the upbeat love song.

“I could be happy anywhere/I could be happy anywhere with you,” the chorus concludes.

One of Blake and Gwen’s happy places is obviously the recording studio.

“You know, ‘Happy Anywhere’ has gotta be one of the most fun songs that I’ve ever had a chance to record,” Blake reflects, “and the actual recording process was a blast. Listening to it afterwards was a blast.”

He continues: “I had a moment where Gwen told me, ‘You know, there’s something about this song that just makes you smile.'”

“And it doesn’t hurt that it has ‘happy’ in the title,” Blake adds.

You’ll be able to stream or download the full song on Friday, with Blake and Gwen also set to perform their new tune during the 8 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today show.

There’s also a “Happy Anywhere” music video on the way, featuring the couple having fun at home, by the lake, and in a cornfield, though they haven’t revealed exactly when that’ll arrive.

“Happy Anywhere” is the first taste of new music from Blake since he released his Fully Loaded: God’s Country greatest hits collection in December.

It’s not clear whether Blake’s necessarily working on a new full-length album, especially since he’s previously indicated he’s enjoyed the freedom of putting out single tracks.

By Stephen Hubbard

