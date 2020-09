1. Smoke from the wildfires burning in the West is now choking the sky over Europe. And it’s threatening life on the West Coast.

2. Alabama and Florida are beginning a huge clean-up after Hurricane Sally. The storm that came on shore as a Category 2 hurricane is now a tropical depression that continues to pour heavy rain over the Southeast.

3. The Big 10 is reversing itself, saying it will try to stage a college football season this fall.