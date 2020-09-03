BIG 3: Vaccine in November, Labor Day Travel Warnings & Cardinals Lose in OH

1. The CDC is telling public health officials across the U.S. to be ready for a coronavirus vaccine by November. New documents from the CDC are requesting state governors to speed up their permit applications for distribution sites.

2. Doctor Deborah Birx coronavirus task force wants Americans to be careful over Labor Day weekend.

She warned against crowded events like backyard barbecues and specifically encouraged people in their 20s to mask up to avoid possible spread.

3.Joey Votto’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Reds to a 4-3 win over the Cardinals. Brad Miller and Yadier Molina homered for the Cards, who snapped a three-game winning streak.