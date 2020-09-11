BIG 3: The Nation Remembers 9-11, Fires Continue To Scorch & Funeral Service Set for Lou Brock

1.The nation today remembers 9-11. It’s been 19 years since the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly three thousand people in the Twin Towers, at the Pentagon and in field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. As in every year past there will be remembrance ceremonies this morning, they’ll just look a little different this year with the pandemic still marching across the country.

2. Five-hundred-thousand people have been evacuated in Oregon. All firefighting resources in the state are in use. The governor is now asking the Department of Defense to send active duty service members trained in firefighting to help.

3. The funeral for Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock will be at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson on Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m. The Cardinals have made a live stream of the service available at cardinals.com.