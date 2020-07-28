BIG 3: STL County New Restrictions, STL City Shuts Down 3 Bars & Kanye Submits Signatures to MO

1. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a series of new rules yesterday described as a four-week rollback of some reopening measures.

2. Mayor Lyda Krewson announced yesterday that the city would shut down bars and other businesses for two weeks if they are found to be defying city health rules.

3. Kanye West is still trying to become president of the United States. He submitted signatures to officials in Missouri to get on the ballot just before Monday’s deadline.

Kanye West submits petition for Missouri ballot, eyes New York State https://t.co/IM6grNSGF2 pic.twitter.com/jpx0DjQgxb — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2020



