1.Republicans and Democrats are seriously negotiating over a new stimulus bill. Republican leaders say they want to work with Democrats on a bipartisan bill.

2. Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams is recommending the district start with online-only classes for the first quarter of the year.

3. The Missouri DHSS reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the eighth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases in the state.