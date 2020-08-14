Big 3 | Mason & Remy

By Remy |

BIG 3: St. Louis City SC, Cards Postpone ANOTHER Game & AMC Offering 15 cent Tickets

1. St. Louis City SC is the name of the new Major League Soccer franchise in St. Louis.  The name was announced yesterday, nearly a year after MLS commissioner came to St Louis to award the city with an expansion team.

2. The Cardinals will return to the field tomorrow after a road trip in 41 Prius’- for a doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox.  Both teams will be playing two seven-inning games. 

3. AMC will reopen more than 100 movie theaters on August 20th . . . and to celebrate, they’re offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices” on Opening Day.