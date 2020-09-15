BIG 3: Sally To Make Landfall, Wildfire Update & Cardinals Split With Brewers

1. Hurricane Sally is slowing down as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center says Sally’ has weakened into a Category 1 storm, east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

2. The death toll is so far around three dozen as wildfires burn in the West. Firefighters Monday dealt with high winds and low humidity as they struggled to get some blazes under control.

3. The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Brewers in Milwaukee. The Brew Crew took the opener 2-1 in extras on a sac-fly in the eighth.