BIG 3: Sally Makes Landfall, Smoke Reaches East Coast & Absentee Voting Up in STL

1. Hurricane Sally made landfall at 5am this morning in Gulf Shores as a Category 2. Heavy rains from Hurricane Sally are beginning to hammer parts of the Gulf Coast as the storm nears landfall.

2. Smoke from the Western wildfires has reached the East Coast. A meteorologist for Accuweather says the clouds over Norfolk, Virginia are actually wildfire smoke that traveled thousands of miles from the Western blazes.

3. 7 weeks away from election. St. Louis County election officials typically expect about 10% of registered voters using absentee ballots. This year, however, they expect that number to reach 30%.