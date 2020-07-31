BIG 3: President Floats Delayed Election, MO Sets New COVID Record & FDA Comments on Vaccine

1. Both Republicans and Democrats are voicing their opinions about President Trump saying he wants to delay the election.

2. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday for the first time. The department said the record increase and the record high numbers of the last 10 days were because of a data entry backlog.

3. The FDA says it would approve a coronavirus vaccine if it was at least 50-percent effective. As long as it’s safe, it only needs to be at least half effective.