BIG 3: No Closer on Stimulus, 50 Federal Agents to STL & Blues Fall to Golden Knights

1. Like yesterday, Republicans and Democratic leaders aren’t much closer on an economic relief deal amid the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained if there is no deal by today, President Trump will take executive action.

2. Federal agents are coming to St. Louis in an effort to combat violent crime. 50 federal law enforcement officials will be focused on active shooters, homicides, gangs, and will patrol the most distressed neighborhoods in the city.

3. Colton Parayko scored twice but the Blues fell 6-4 to the Golden Knights in a Round Robin in Edmonton. Jordan Binnington allowed six goals in the loss.