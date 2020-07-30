BIG 3: MO COVID Cases Rise, More Schools Go Virtual & IHSA Changes Seasons

1. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Wednesday. The department reported a total of 46,750 cases, an increase of 1,927 cases.

2.The list of St. Louis area schools that are starting the school year with virtual instruction is growing. The Clayton, Parkway, Pattonville and Webster Groves districts in St. Louis County said the

The Parkway School District said recent developments have caused it to abandon its proposed "blended learning" model for full-time online learning.

3. The Illinois High School Association is planning to restructure its sports calendar for the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All sports will be played over truncated fall, winter, spring, and summer seasons.