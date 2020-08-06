BIG 3: MO COVID Cases Decrease Slightly, Still No Stimulus Agreement & Blues/Cards are Back!

1. Nearly all of the numbers tracked by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force decreased slightly Wednesday, but the task force leader said new admissions are still a cause for concern.

2. There is still no deal on another coronavirus stimulus package. The chief executive noted the White House is looking at executive actions over evictions and relief for unemployed workers.

3. The Blues are back on the ice today taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in round robin action in Edmonton. We’re looking to bounce back after a 2-1 loss on a last second goal to the Avalanche on Sunday. And the Cardinals are scheduled to return to action tomorrow night when they host the Cubs in the opener of a three-game series at Busch Stadium. The Cards have been off since last Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.