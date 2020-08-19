BIG 3: MLK Bridge Now OPEN, Biden Official Democratic Nominee & Notre Dame All Online

1.The MLK Bridge is open after being shut down for 2 years. It initially closed in August of 2018 for demo listen and reconstruction of a smaller bridge on a road that leads to the main bridge.

2.Instead of delegates shouting in a loud arena, they announced the votes virtually from each state. Joe Biden is the official Democratic nominee for the White House.

3. Notre Dame is putting all classes online for at least two weeks after an on-campus coronavirus outbreak. Almost 150 people tested positive since school resumed last week.