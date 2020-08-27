BIG 3: Laura Makes Landfall, MO Task Force 1 Deployed & Cardinals WIN

1.Hurricane Laura is blowing across western Louisiana with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

Laura has been downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, still capable of extreme wind damage, flash flooding and catastrophic storm surge. The hurricane is now about 50 miles north of Lake Charles and moving inland.

2. Missouri Task Force One has been activated in response to Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Boone County Fire Protection District said the task force deployed a Type 4 Water Rescue Task Force, which is comprised of 25 personnel, along with six boats.

3. Kolten Wong’s bases loaded walk-off walk capped off a four-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Cardinals over the Royals 6-5 at Busch Stadium.