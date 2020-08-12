BIG 3: COVID-19 on Decline in MO, Wash U Doctors Work on Treatment & College Football Postponed

1. Missouri has recorded three days of fewer than 1,000 COVID cases in the last seven days. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 60,935 cases of COVID-19 —an increase of 981 positive cases from the day before.

2. Two Washington University doctors are leading a national effort to study a possible treatment for COVID-19.

3. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are expected to cancel the college football season. The SEC plans to vote on the decision today. Mountain West and MAC have already postponed the fall sports season because of the ongoing health crisis.