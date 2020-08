1. In a socially distant celebration! What a game last night!! Kolten Wong’s walk-off single lifted the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Reds at Busch Stadium.

2. Two tropical depressions in the Caribbean could reach hurricane strength by tomorrow. Its current path has it heading toward the Texas and Louisiana coast, which it is expected to reach Monday night.

3. The west coast is suffering from some major wildfires. California’s air quality is now the worst in the world thanks to wildfires.