1.Paul Goldschmidt homered as the Cardinals took down the Padres 7-4 in Game One of the NL Wild Card Round in San Diego. Adam Wainwright will start Game Two this afternoon.

2. The next presidential debate will be a lot more structured than Tuesday night’s free-for-all. The Commission on Presidential Debates said changes are needed.

3. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the next coronavirus relief bill will include a second round of stimulus checks for Americans.