BIG 3: Cardinals Report More Cases, Astronauts Return Home & Microsoft to Buy TikTok

1. More members of the Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes a day after President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed that three players and one staff member had tested positive for the virus.

2. NASA is holding its head high after the first manned mission launched from the U.S. in nearly a decade. Two NASA astronauts in a SpaceX capsule splashed down off the Florida coast Sunday after a two-month mission to the International Space Station.

3. Microsoft says its moving forward with discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance and hopes to wrap up those negotiations by mid-September. Microsoft says any agreement would require that Americans’ private data is transferred to the U.S.