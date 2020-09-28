BIG 3: Cardinals Clinch, First Presidential Debate & TikTok Lives On…again

1. The Cardinals used a four-run third inning to beat the Brewers 5-2 in the regular-season finale in St. Louis. The Cards finished 30-and-28 and will not have to make up two postponed games. They’ll play San Diego in the first round of the NL playoffs.

2. The first presidential debate is tomorrow night. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will face off in Cleveland. The 90-minute debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday.

3. A federal judge has stopped the Trump administration’s ban on TikTok from taking effect. The temporary block on came just hours before downloads of the video sharing app were set to be banned due to TikTok’s parent company’s links with China.