BIG 3: Beirut Blast Kills 100, MO Election Results & FedEx Hiring in St. Peters

1. The death toll stands at at least 100 today after a massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon yesterday. The number of injured is around four-thousand.



2.Missouri voters passed an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program. In another primary race, voters chose a progressive over Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay. His challenger, Cori Bush, focused on police and healthcare reform. Sam Page will win election to the post he took over from Steve Stenger two years ago. In St. Louis, City Prosecutor Kim Gardner took the Democratic primary. She beat former assistant prosecutor Mary Pat Carl, 61-percent to 39-percent.



FedEx Ground is hiring over a thousand people for its new distribution center in St. Peters. The new facility is FedEx Ground’s largest automated station, with the capacity to sort 22,500 packages per hour. APPLY HERE

