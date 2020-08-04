Big 3 | Mason & Remy

By Remy |

BIG 3: 13 Members of Cards Have COVID, TikTok Has 45 days & Tropical Storm Isaias Makes Landfall

1. Team members tested positive upon arrival in Milwaukee this weekend for a series and never played a game.  The thirteen who tested positive have left Milwaukee for their homes.

2. The Chinese company that owns TikTok is being given until September 15th to find a buyer in the U.S.  If not, the app will be banned.  President Trump notes it’d be easier for a company to buy all of it than part of it.

3. What was once Hurricane Isaias is now a tropical storm, but it still dealt damage when it made landfall in North Carolina last night.