“Bad Mother Trucker”: Eric Church’s new tune is a rootsy ode to tough-as-nails women

Eric Church surprised fans with a new song this week, dropping his gritty and soulful “Bad Mother Trucker.”

The song celebrates all the tough-as-nails ladies who can outpace any man they meet. Eric’s lyrics speak from the perspective of a female trucker’s son whose mama taught him everything he knows about respecting women.



“She is hell on wheels where the road meets the rubber / A real gear jammer, a white line wonder / Yeah, you only get one, and I wouldn’t want another / ‘Cause mama was a bad mother trucker,” he sings in the chorus.

In addition to the woman he sings about in the lyrics, Eric enlisted another “Bad Mother Trucker” to help him record the song. The country superstar’s longtime backup vocalist turned songwriting and duet partner Joanna Cotten, provides soulful vocal harmony throughout the song.



“Bad Mother Trucker” follows Eric’s latest single, “Stick That in Your Country Song.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.