Ashley McBryde’s “One Night Standards” goes gold in US and Canada

Ashley McBryde’s recent single has earned her a new piece of hardware. “One Night Standards,” off of her sophomore album, Never Will, earned RIAA Gold certification in the U.S. and Canada this week.

The achievement comes as “One Night Standards” sits atop the Canadian country charts, a huge milestone for the rising country star.

“It’s really special to have a song reach an audience this size,” Ashley says. “I grew up listening to albums in addition to flipping through the country radio dial, so some of the biggest songs that influenced my career weren’t the ones you hear on the radio.”

Still, she says, there’s something special about having that broad platform to reach new listeners.

“But that discovery — when the DJ said, ‘And that was Mary Chapin Carpenter,’ or, ‘That was Terri Clark’ — man, it would send me down a rabbit hole,” Ashley remembers of her own early experiences of listening to country radio.



“If you can walk that line, introduce millions of new fans to your music and at the same time give them something to go deeper with on your records, then I think you’re right where you need to be,” Ashley adds. “And right now, I’m very thankful to be here.”

“One Night Standards” is currently a top-20 hit in the U.S.

