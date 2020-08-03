Ashley McBryde, Runaway June performing in Song Suffragettes’ celebration of 19th amendment

CeCe Dawson

Some of Nashville’s top talent is coming together to honor the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

In honor of National Women’s Suffrage Month, four female acts will be teaming up with the all-female singer-songwriter collective, Song Suffragettes, every week in August for special performances to celebrate the ratification of the 19th amendment in August 1920.

Ashley McBryde and Runaway June are among the stars performing during the Monday night shows alongside a collection of up-and-coming female artists in Nashville.

Lindsay Ell will serve as the troupe’s first special guest tonight, with Maddie & Tae performing on August 10. The “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer joins Song Suffragettes on August 17, with Runaway June bringing the commemorative shows to a close on August 24.

The shows will take place at The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the Song Suffragettes YouTube page.

The events will be sponsored by Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, an organization funded by Congress that works to raise awareness and commemorate the passage of the 19th amendment. The name “Song Suffragettes” is a nod to the women who fought for the right to vote.

