Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and more lead the pack of nominees for 2020 CMT Music Awards

Courtesy of CMT

Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt are the most-nominated artists at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, which unveiled its nominees this week.



Other nominated artists include Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Old Dominion and more. The Chicks received their first CMT nomination since 2007 this year. There’s also plenty of genre crossover in the list, with Nelly, Halsey, Gwen Stefani and more out-of-genre artists notching mentions.



The entirely fan-voted show will air on Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET on CMT. You can vote for your favorite artists in all the categories now through October 12 at 12PM ET.



The top award of the ceremony, “Video of the Year,” currently has 14 nominees in the running. Those will be whittled down to a selection of five finalists by October 12; fans will be able to continue voting for those remaining contenders until October 16 to determine the winner.



Here’s the complete list nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown — “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood — “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay — “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Keith Urban — “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini — “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town — “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs — “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

Old Dominion — “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt — “Hard to Forget”

Tanya Tucker — “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks — “Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett — “Remember You Young”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Alden — “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan — “One Margarita”

Luke Combs — “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen — “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt — “Hard to Forget”

Thomas Rhett — “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini — “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert — “Bluebird”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay –“I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line — “Blessings”

LOCASH — “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae -“Die From A Broken Heart”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A — “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town –“Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland — “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion — “One Man Band”

The Chicks — “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen — “Crowded Table”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown — “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack — “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress — “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green — “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning — “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani — “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly — “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown — “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi — “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs — “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young — “Drowning”

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini — “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt –“Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton — “Tell Me When It’s Over”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.