And the nominees for the 54th CMA Awards are…

Luke Combs and Carly Pearce revealed the first contenders for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Here are the initial nominees for the 54th CMA Awards, with more to be unveiled shortly:
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion — Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Musical Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be a Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“The Bones” — Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — Miranda Lambert (featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack”
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
