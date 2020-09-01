And the nominees for the 54th CMA Awards are…

Country Music Association

Luke Combs and Carly Pearce revealed the first contenders for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Here are the initial nominees for the 54th CMA Awards, with more to be unveiled shortly:

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion — Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be a Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“The Bones” — Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — Miranda Lambert (featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack”

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

