Alabama, Ricky Skaggs and more join 2021 Volunteer Jam, in tribute to the late Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels’ Volunteer Jam will return in 2021, highlighting the life and legacy of the late country and southern rock superstar. Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Cece Winans and Junior Brown were added to the bill this week.



The event previously announced performances from Chris Janson, Charley Pride, the Marshall Tucker Band and many more. Additionally, Charlie’s longtime outfit The Charlie Daniels Band will perform as part of the tribute to the late performer, who died on July 6.

“I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie’s passing,” says the singer’s widow, Hazel. “Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to Charlie.”

In a nod to the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is offering 500 free tickets to those who have donated their time in recent emergency relief efforts across middle Tennessee. Those tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.



The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels is scheduled to take place next February 22 at 7PM CT. The event will be held in downtown Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

