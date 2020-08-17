"Ain’t no broken hearts here!": Maddie & Tae celebrate number-one single, "Die from a Broken Heart"

ABC/Image Group LA

Maddie & Tae‘s “broken heart” has been mended.

The duo of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye have reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with their song, “Die from a Broken Heart.”

Released in 2019, the poignant ballad follows the conversation of a heartbroken young woman who calls her mother seeking advice on how to overcome a devastating breakup.

The duo honored the occasion with a backyard celebration, complete with champagne, gold balloons and a commemorative plaque.

“Ain’t no broken hearts in here! Thank you to our AMAZING team, country radio & fans for making this possible,” they write on Twitter, also acknowledging co-writers Jonathan Singleton and Derric Ruttan “for helping us tell our story we’ll tell for the rest of our careers.”

“Die from a Broken Heart” is featured on the duo’s sophomore album, The Way It Feels, released in April. It’s their second chart-topping hit, following their groundbreaking 2014 debut single, “Girl in a Country Song.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.