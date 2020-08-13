After some Twitter confusion, Blake Shelton delivers answer to fans still waiting on refunds for canceled shows

ABC/Mark Levine

Earlier this week, fans took to Twitter to alert Blake Shelton about some confusion surrounding his canceled 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour Dates.



Apparently, some people who’d bought tickets to now-canceled shows in five cities — Omaha, Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit — subsequently found that they were unable to access the promised refunds. Blake quickly lept into action, assuring fans that he and his crew “in NO WAY want to mislead or delay people getting their refunds…This is awful.”

Once he dug into the ticketing issue and realized how many third-party vendors were involved, he admitted to fans that the problem was a complicated “web” but he was committed to getting to the bottom of it.



Then just hours later, Blake issued a statement to help resolve the problem. Concert-goers who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster should log into their account and click “REFUND” under their order for seats at Blake’s canceled show.



Those who bought tickets through a third-party vendor should consult the point of purchase. Anyone who encounters further issues, Blake added, can email his team directly at blakeshelton2020@messinatouring.com.



The singer also issued a video statement to clarify that the Friends and Heroes Tour is indeed canceled — not postponed — although he plans to make stops at the same markets as soon as it is safe to do so.



“I have no idea at this point when that’s gonna be. Hopefully as soon as they say we can go tour again, we’ll be one of the first tours back out there. But I wanna be clear, it won’t be the Friends and Heroes Tour,” Blake explained.



Anyone who wishes to hold on to their ticket will have a guaranteed seat at the show when Blake is able to perform in their city again.