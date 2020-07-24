"Actress," "Talking to God": Chrissy Metz solidifies her country career with Opry debut

EMI Nashville/Joseph Llanes

Most people know Chrissy Metz as one of the breakout stars of TV’s This Is Us. But after Saturday night, more folks will recognize her as an up-and-coming country singer, as she makes her Grand Ole Opry debut.

Based on her childhood, the actress could’ve chosen any number of musical paths.

“I grew up in Japan,” Chrissy explains. “My dad was in the Navy, so I grew up there, my first nine years. And my parents were like melting pots of music. So we grew up with everything from like Motown to the Doobie Brothers, the Righteous Brothers to Charlie Daniels Band. I mean, everything, anything. Charley Pride, you know, just everything.”

“And I always just loved the storytelling of country music,” she points out. “And then obviously, being from a small town in Florida, country music was always playing. And I just, I just loved it.”

Chrissy believes playing Kate Pearson on This Is Us helped clarify her musical direction.

“For me, country music just made sense,” she continues, “because I feel like I’m vulnerable enough to be comfortable with being uncomfortable in the storytelling. And I think that obviously through the character that I play on This Is Us, it’s lended [sic] my heart to be really open and exposed.”

You can watch Chrissy’s Opry debut Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET via Circle All Access on YouTube. Expect to hear her debut country single, “Talking to God,” as well as the new track, “Actress.” Both will be featured on her debut EP, which is expected sometime this fall.

Chrissy’s busy finishing the record in Nashville as she waits for production to resume on the new season of This Is Us.

By Stephen Hubbard

