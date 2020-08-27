“7 Summers”: Morgan Wallen’s new tune went from the “maybe” pile to a number-one songwriters chart hit

Big Loud Records

It’s been an unconventional journey for Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers,” a song that the singer didn’t always know if he was going to release. After he tested it on social media and realized what an impact it was having on fans, he decided to put out the studio version.

That song has now taken him to the top of the Billboard Country Songwriters chart for the week of August 29. It’s a first for Morgan, who’s had a handful of songs make the chart in the past but never before landed the number-one spot.



The singer co-wrote “7 Summers” with in-demand songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. Though Shane was the one that came up with the title, the lyrics are inspired in part by a real-life experience of Morgan’s from seven years ago, he explained to Hits Daily Double this week.

“I was working for a landscaping company that summer,” Morgan recalls. “I got hurt playing baseball, was going to the community college — and that wasn’t going too well. So there might be someone out there, listening to this song on the radio and wondering if it’s about them.”



The storyline of a lazy summer and an ill-fated romance rings true to Morgan’s experience, and based on the response the song got, it rings true with his fans, too. “7 Summers” first blew up when Morgan put a version of it on TikTok.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.