“7 Summers”: Morgan Wallen waxes nostalgic in his fan-selected new tune

Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen tells the sentimental story of a long-lost love in “7 Summers.” The new tune thinks back on a relationship that feels like only yesterday, even though it ended several years ago.

The singer says he decided to officially prelease “7 Summers” after testing the song out on social media and noticing what a strong resonance it had with fans. At first, he didn’t know if it was going to make the track list of his next album or even see the light of day.

“But when quarantine first started, I was challenged to do a demo on Instagram so I put out the first verse and chorus of ‘7 Summers’,” Morgan remembers. “I heard a lot of good feedback from it on Instagram and it started making the rounds on TikTok — I saw how much the song was getting played and how much people were enjoying it.”

“Social media played a huge part in me releasing this song, especially so early,” he adds. “It’s a cool thing — me being on the fence about it, then being able to put it out and get people’s feedback. Seeing the response played the biggest part in this release.”

“7 Summers” follows Morgan’s current single, “More than My Hometown,” and another fan-selected release, “This Bar.”



The “Chasin’ You” hitmaker is currently at work on his sophomore album.

By Carena Liptak

