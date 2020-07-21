Tim McGraw to host virtual 'Here on Earth' Experience

Tim McGraw is turning his new album into an experience.

In honor of the release of his 16th studio album on August 21, the country superstar will host the Here on Earth EXPERIENCE. The livestream event will offer fans an inside look at the the project as Tim hosts Q&As with the songwriters, chats with his band members and shares stories behind the songs.

Tim will also perform songs off the new project, along with some of his classic hits, with the support of a five-member acoustic band.

“The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone. Even if we can’t physically be together this summer, hopefully this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through,” Tim says in a statement.

Tickets are on sale now and priced at $15. The event will stream on August 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

