Thomas Rhett “Could Handle 7 Kids”

“I thought that adding three kids to the mix would be a lot harder,” Thomas Rhett said, “but it really just tacks on a little bit to the chaos. I think when you have more than two kids, you could have five, six, seven.”

“I mean, it does get harder,” he continues, “but I think that as they kind of become into that one-and-a-half year old to two-year range it starts to get little bit easier. I would say the infant stage is definitely the hardest. But I think once Lennon starts to get six months to a year, I think it’s gonna be just fine.”