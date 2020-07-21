Sam Hunt celebrates his seventh no.1 by reeling in impressive Tennessee striper

It’s a big deal when one’s music tops the charts, but when Sam Hunt has a certified hit on his hands, he has a somewhat unconventional way to give himself a pat on the back.

Instead of posting to social media or cutting into a cake, Hunt picked up his tackle box and pole to hit the shores for some celebratory fishing. Easy to say, he didn’t go home empty handed, either.

“Thanks to everybody who helped make Hard to Forget #1!!,” The 35-year-old wrote on Monday while sharing a photo of him hoisting up his impressive prize. “Celebrating with some early morning Tennessee Stripers.”

Fans were quick to marvel over the size of his catch and offer tips on how to cook it up for a celebratory meal.

“Hard to Forget” is The CMA Award winner’s latest addition to the top of the charts, officially besting Luke Bryan‘s “One Margarita” atop the Billboard country airplay chart for this week.

The song is officially Hunt’s seventh no. 1 hit, joining previous successes “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Make You Miss Me,” “Leave the Night On,” “Kin-Folks” and “Body Like a Back Road,” the latter of which earned him two Grammy nods for Best Country Song and Country Solo Performance in 2018.

“Hard to Forget” is the second single off Hunt’s sophomore album SOUTHSIDE.

By Megan Duley

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.