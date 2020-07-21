BIG 3: STL Schools Announce Reopening Plans, COVID Cases Rise & Cards Rotation is Set

1. A number of St. Louis area schools are unveiling reopening plans. Most school districts across the region will offer families the choice of online or in-person learning.

2. COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the St. Louis area. The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says every metric tracking coronavirus cases and data increased yesterday.

3. The Cards’ starting rotation will consist of Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Martínez.