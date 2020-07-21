A First Look at Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Album

It’s the almost the most wonderful time of the year, because this year, Carrie Underwood will be releasing her first full-length Christmas album.

“I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection,” Underwood shared.

“For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times,” she added, “and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”