Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" featured on upcoming 'NOW That's What I Call Music!'

Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen are featured on the upcoming album, NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 75.

The milestone edition of the long-running compilation album boasts Gabby’s chart-topping debut single, “I Hope,” along with Morgan’s 2019 collaboration with EDM artist Diplo on “Heartless.”

Gabby made history when she clinched the number-one spot on the country charts this year with “I Hope,” making her the first solo female artist to hit number one with a debut single since 2017. Morgan and Diplo’s duet is featured on the latter’s cross-genre album Chapter 1: Snake Oil. The song reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are among the many other artists featured on the multi-genre NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 75, set for release on August 7.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.