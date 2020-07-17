Luke Combs delivers whimsical “Lovin’ on You,” gains a new accolade on The Tonight Show

Superstar Luke Combs got a little more than he bargained for this week during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While the singer was there in order to perform his new single, “Lovin’ on You,” host Jimmy Fallon broke the news that Luke’s chart-topping second album, What You See Is What You Get, is officially RIAA certified platinum.

It’s the latest in a string of accolades for Combs’ project, which is once again at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week. Luke is also the first-ever country artist to place their first two studio albums atop that chart for over 25 weeks.

After Jimmy officially shared the news about Luke’s newest milestone, the singer delivered a creative rendition of “Lovin’ on You.” Rolling Stone reports that he performed the song from an empty roller rink at the Brentwood Skate Center outside Nashville.



“Lovin’ on You” follows Luke’s latest chart-topper, “Does to Me,” which is a duet with Eric Church. All eight of Luke’s singles to date have ascended to the top spot at country radio.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.