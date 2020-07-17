Lanco celebrates good, grounding love in their summery new single, “Save Me”

Lanco’s newest release, “Save Me,” may have all the feel-good vibes of a summertime anthem, but its lyrics are about the kind of love that’s in style all year long.



“I’ve been lost, but I found you / You could be the someone to / Pull me close tonight / Make me believe that you could save me…” the band sings in the song’s euphoric chorus.



That “someone” could be a dive bar hookup or a vacation fling, but for the band mates, this song is an homage to the wives that keep them grounded, no matter where their career takes them. The group say they started writing the song in Los Angeles, and kept coming back to it.

“Brandon [Lancaster], Chandler [Baldwin] and I were sitting on an L.A. patio one day reminiscing about how trouble can sometimes follow us, but we’re lucky to have our spouses to keep us in check,” the band’s Tripp Howell explains, according to Billboard. “We took the song back to Nashville and focused on how that right person can be the [yin] to your yang.”

“Save Me” follows Lanco’s current single, “What I See.”

By Carena Liptak

